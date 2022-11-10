Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 480,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

