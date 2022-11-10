Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,501 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

MPW opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

