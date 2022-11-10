Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 139 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.64.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

