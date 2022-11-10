Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 154 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $178.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.