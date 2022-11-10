Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 177 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 599,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.6% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

