Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 190 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

