Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,215.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,164.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,250.92. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.