Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Anterix by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Anterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Down 4.4 %

Anterix stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $669.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,273.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

