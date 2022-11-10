Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,758 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after buying an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $397.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average of $219.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.