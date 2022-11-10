Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,573 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

