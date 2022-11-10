Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 71 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 359.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Landstar System stock opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

