Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 142,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.