Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 900 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.92.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $159.58 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.