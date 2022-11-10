Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 25,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BLW opened at $12.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

