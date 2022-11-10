Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 903,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 887,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 162,670 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 517,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

