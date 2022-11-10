Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

