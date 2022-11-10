Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.60.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

