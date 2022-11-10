StockNews.com Downgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
B2Gold Stock Down 2.4 %
B2Gold stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
B2Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.