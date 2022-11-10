StockNews.com Downgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

B2Gold stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

