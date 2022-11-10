StockNews.com Downgrades PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to Hold

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

