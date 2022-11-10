StockNews.com Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PAA opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.