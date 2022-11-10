StockNews.com Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Hold

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

NYSE:BAH opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

