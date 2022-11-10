StockNews.com Upgrades CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) to Buy

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $25.37 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 5.59%.

In other news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

