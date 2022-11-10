StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.54. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 940,140 shares.
StoneMor Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
