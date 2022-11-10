StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.54. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 940,140 shares.

StoneMor Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in StoneMor by 266.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 266,252 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneMor by 996.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in StoneMor by 278.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in StoneMor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

