Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Trading Down 1.2%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 232,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 440,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

