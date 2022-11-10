Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

