Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

