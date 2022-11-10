Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

