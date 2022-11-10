SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. Equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.