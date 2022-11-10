SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. Equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

