SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.