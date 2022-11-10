Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Down 5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 3,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Surrozen Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Surrozen stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Surrozen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

