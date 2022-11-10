SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.57

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.57 and last traded at $209.59, with a volume of 2395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

