SVB Leerink Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $335.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Shares of CI opened at $324.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

