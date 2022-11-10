SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.76) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.01) per share.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.