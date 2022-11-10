SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $6,457,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $5,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,151.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at $2,453,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

