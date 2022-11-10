Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Down 15.2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,179,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 965,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWVL shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SWVL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Swvl as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

