Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

TTWO stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

