Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa) to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.