Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.3 %

TPR opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

