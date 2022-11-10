Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

