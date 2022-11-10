Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

