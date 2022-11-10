TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Head-To-Head Analysis

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 336.89%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.07 -$122.66 million ($0.45) -4.58

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

