TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Shares Up 0.3%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 1,188,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 887% from the average session volume of 120,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

