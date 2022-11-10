TD Securities Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %
WPM opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
