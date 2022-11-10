TD Securities Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

WPM opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

