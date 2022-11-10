TD Securities Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) to Hold

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of PWCDF opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

