TD Securities Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 544,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,670,000 after buying an additional 1,127,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 128,735 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

