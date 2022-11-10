TD Securities Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $36.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

