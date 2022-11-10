Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Partners

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($15.50) to €15.30 ($15.30) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

