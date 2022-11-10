Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.90

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 12373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Tenneco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 657,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $12,029,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.