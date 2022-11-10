Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.90

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 12373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 657,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $12,029,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

