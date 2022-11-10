Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Global Equities Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Global Equities Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.41.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.30 and a 200-day moving average of $256.98. The stock has a market cap of $560.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

